Krishna Naidoo

Krishna Naidoo

all rounder

Full name:Krishna Naidoo

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1111
Overs28.128.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs218218
Wickets1010
Avg21.821.8
SR16.916.9
Eco7.737.73
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs4747
Balls Faced6868
Avg5.875.87
SR69.1169.11
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2020
Hundreds00

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