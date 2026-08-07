Krishna Naidoo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Krishna Naidoo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|28.1
|28.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|218
|218
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|21.8
|21.8
|SR
|16.9
|16.9
|Eco
|7.73
|7.73
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|47
|47
|Balls Faced
|68
|68
|Avg
|5.87
|5.87
|SR
|69.11
|69.11
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0