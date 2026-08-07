Rashen De Silva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rashen De Silva
|Nationality:
|Seychelles
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|7.2
|7.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|64
|64
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|64
|64
|SR
|44
|44
|Eco
|8.72
|8.72
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|99
|99
|Balls Faced
|102
|102
|Avg
|33
|33
|SR
|97.05
|97.05
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0