Rashen De Silva

Rashen De Silva

all rounder

Full name:Rashen De Silva
Nationality:Seychelles

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Overs7.27.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6464
Wickets11
Avg6464
SR4444
Eco8.728.72
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs9999
Balls Faced102102
Avg3333
SR97.0597.05
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4646
Hundreds00

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