Md Mazharul Islam
batsman
|Full name:
|Md Mazharul Islam
|Nationality:
|Seychelles
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.5
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|5
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|220
|220
|Balls Faced
|208
|208
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|105.76
|105.76
|Fours
|25
|25
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|50
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0