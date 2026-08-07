Md Mazharul Islam

Md Mazharul Islam

batsman

Full name:Md Mazharul Islam
Nationality:Seychelles

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings11
Overs0.50.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs55
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Not outs22
Runs220220
Balls Faced208208
Avg2222
SR105.76105.76
Fours2525
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest5050
Hundreds00

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