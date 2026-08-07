Shoail Rana Rocket
bowler
|Full name:
|Shoail Rana Rocket
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|37.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|270
|270
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|22.2
|22.2
|Eco
|7.29
|7.29
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|26
|26
|Avg
|2.4
|2.4
|SR
|46.15
|46.15
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0