Shoail Rana Rocket

Shoail Rana Rocket

bowler

Full name:Shoail Rana Rocket

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Overs37.037.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs270270
Wickets1010
Avg2727
SR22.222.2
Eco7.297.29
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs1212
Balls Faced2626
Avg2.42.4
SR46.1546.15
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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