Rukmal Samarathunga
bowler
|Full name:
|Rukmal Samarathunga
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|112
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|56
|56
|SR
|51
|51
|Eco
|6.58
|6.58
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|72.72
|72.72
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0