Rukmal Samarathunga

Rukmal Samarathunga

bowler

Full name:Rukmal Samarathunga

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Overs17.017.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs112112
Wickets22
Avg5656
SR5151
Eco6.586.58
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs88
Balls Faced1111
Avg88
SR72.7272.72
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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