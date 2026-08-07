Lalji Hirani

Lalji Hirani

all rounder

Full name:Lalji Hirani
Nationality:Seychelles

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6464
Wickets44
Avg1616
SR1515
Eco6.46.4
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced1111
Avg0.330.33
SR9.099.09
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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