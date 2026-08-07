Lalji Hirani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lalji Hirani
|Nationality:
|Seychelles
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|64
|64
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|6.4
|6.4
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|0.33
|0.33
|SR
|9.09
|9.09
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0