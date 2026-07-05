Krishnamurthy Venkatesh Siddharth

Krishnamurthy Venkatesh Siddharth

batsman

Full name:Krishnamurthy Venkatesh Siddharth
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20162
Innings700
Overs14.000
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs2700
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco1.9200
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20162
Innings37151
Not outs440
Runs146952727
Balls Faced293668424
Avg44.5147.927
SR50.0377.04112.5
Fours164391
Fifties1040
Sixies2191
Highest1618627
Hundreds300

Krishnamurthy Siddharth News

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Right now you can get to know the cricketer Krishnamurthy Siddharth: all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.

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