Krishnamurthy Venkatesh Siddharth
batsman
|Full name:
|Krishnamurthy Venkatesh Siddharth
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|16
|2
|Innings
|7
|0
|0
|Overs
|14.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1.92
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|16
|2
|Innings
|37
|15
|1
|Not outs
|4
|4
|0
|Runs
|1469
|527
|27
|Balls Faced
|2936
|684
|24
|Avg
|44.51
|47.9
|27
|SR
|50.03
|77.04
|112.5
|Fours
|164
|39
|1
|Fifties
|10
|4
|0
|Sixies
|21
|9
|1
|Highest
|161
|86
|27
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0
Krishnamurthy Siddharth NewsView all
Right now you can get to know the cricketer Krishnamurthy Siddharth: all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.