Kumar Nyumpu

Kumar Nyumpu

batsman

Full name:Kumar Nyumpu

Teams

2024 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches533
Innings210
Overs2.010.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs12760
Wickets010
Avg0760
SR0600
Eco67.60
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches533
Innings1033
Not outs100
Runs2561738
Balls Faced5816053
Avg28.445.6612.66
SR44.0628.3371.69
Fours3811
Fifties200
Sixies302
Highest671323
Hundreds000

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