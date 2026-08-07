Kumar Nyumpu
batsman
|Full name:
|Kumar Nyumpu
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|10.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|76
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|76
|0
|SR
|0
|60
|0
|Eco
|6
|7.6
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|3
|Innings
|10
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|256
|17
|38
|Balls Faced
|581
|60
|53
|Avg
|28.44
|5.66
|12.66
|SR
|44.06
|28.33
|71.69
|Fours
|38
|1
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|2
|Highest
|67
|13
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0