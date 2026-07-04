Kushal Malla
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kushal Malla
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|17
|32
|17
|Innings
|23
|11
|25
|11
|Overs
|131.0
|23.0
|142.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Runs
|604
|134
|643
|134
|Wickets
|18
|6
|20
|6
|Avg
|33.55
|22.33
|32.15
|22.33
|SR
|43.66
|23
|42.6
|23
|Eco
|4.61
|5.82
|4.52
|5.82
|BB
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|17
|32
|17
|Innings
|27
|15
|30
|15
|Not outs
|2
|6
|3
|6
|Runs
|634
|367
|653
|367
|Balls Faced
|616
|197
|646
|197
|Avg
|25.36
|40.77
|24.18
|40.77
|SR
|102.92
|186.29
|101.08
|186.29
|Fours
|61
|25
|63
|25
|Fifties
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Sixies
|36
|28
|37
|28
|Highest
|108
|137
|108
|137
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|1
|1