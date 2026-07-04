Kushal Malla

Kushal Malla

all rounder

Full name:Kushal Malla
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches29173217
Innings23112511
Overs131.023.0142.023.0
Balls----
Maidens6060
Runs604134643134
Wickets186206
Avg33.5522.3332.1522.33
SR43.662342.623
Eco4.615.824.525.82
BB2121
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches29173217
Innings27153015
Not outs2636
Runs634367653367
Balls Faced616197646197
Avg25.3640.7724.1840.77
SR102.92186.29101.08186.29
Fours61256325
Fifties4141
Sixies36283728
Highest108137108137
Hundreds1111

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