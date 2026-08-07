Lalhruai Mawia Ralte

Lalhruai Mawia Ralte

bowler

Full name:Lalhruai Mawia Ralte
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171923
Innings241822
Overs258.4118.059.0
Balls---
Maidens3171
Runs1091698584
Wickets20810
Avg54.5587.2558.4
SR77.688.535.4
Eco4.215.919.89
BB533
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171923
Innings291613
Not outs120
Runs2469247
Balls Faced60621787
Avg8.786.573.61
SR40.5942.3954.02
Fours41122
Fifties000
Sixies110
Highest40249
Hundreds000

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