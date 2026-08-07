Lalhruai Mawia Ralte
bowler
|Full name:
|Lalhruai Mawia Ralte
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|19
|23
|Innings
|24
|18
|22
|Overs
|258.4
|118.0
|59.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|31
|7
|1
|Runs
|1091
|698
|584
|Wickets
|20
|8
|10
|Avg
|54.55
|87.25
|58.4
|SR
|77.6
|88.5
|35.4
|Eco
|4.21
|5.91
|9.89
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|19
|23
|Innings
|29
|16
|13
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|246
|92
|47
|Balls Faced
|606
|217
|87
|Avg
|8.78
|6.57
|3.61
|SR
|40.59
|42.39
|54.02
|Fours
|41
|12
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|Highest
|40
|24
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0