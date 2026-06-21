International career

Agni Dev Chopra was born on 4 November 1998. He is an American-Indian cricketer known for playing with the Mizoram cricket team. Chopra bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off break.

2024

In January 2024, Agni started playing for India in the T20 series against Afghanistan. He joined the team after Rohit Sharma got injured. In his first match, he scored 87 runs from 45 balls. He hit six sixes and seven fours. He also took two wickets. He won the man of the match award.

In the next T20 match, he scored another half-century. He ended the series as India’s top scorer and shared the top spot for wickets taken. India won the series 2-0.

Later in 2024, Agni played in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. He scored his first ODI century in the second match. He took three wickets in the series. He also scored 42 runs in the third match. He was the second-best scorer and third-best wicket-taker for India. India won all three matches 3-0.

Agni is now part of the Indian team for the 2024 World Cup. The World Cup will be in India. He will have an important role.

Leagues Participation

Agni left Indian domestic cricket because BCCI does not allow players without an Indian passport. He has USA citizenship because he was born in Detroit, Michigan. This let him play as a domestic player in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Major League Cricket

In the 2024-2025 season, Chopra scored 1,804 runs for Mizoram. His batting average was 94.94. He won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for scoring the most runs in the Ranji Trophy Plate League.

MI New York picked Agni first in their domestic players draft. They signed him for $50,000.

Year Team Notes 2024-2025 Mizoram Scored 1,804 runs, average 94.94; won top scorer award 2025 MI New York First pick in draft; signed for $50,000

Domestic career

Agni Dev Chopra began his domestic career with Mizoram. He made his first-class debut against Sikkim in January 2024 and scored 166 runs in that match. Chopra became the first player in Ranji Trophy history to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches, accumulating five centuries with an average of 95.87 and a strike rate of 111.80.

Before joining Mizoram, Chopra played for the Mumbai Under-19 team as captain and later for the Mumbai Under-23 team. Due to strong competition in Mumbai, his coach advised him to join another team to get more playing time, which led him to Mizoram.

Chopra found the team welcoming and said teammates, including KC Cariappa and Mohit Jangra, helped him feel included. He even learned some local Mizo words. His goal is to help Mizoram reach the Plate League final and move up to the Elite League next season.

Alongside first-class cricket, Chopra played seven T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 234 runs at a strike rate of 150.96.

Though Chopra showed promise in India, he had to leave domestic cricket there because the BCCI bars players without an Indian passport. Holding US citizenship by birth in Detroit, Michigan, he qualified as a domestic player in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

In the MLC draft, MI New York selected Chopra as their first pick and signed him for $50,000.

Records and achievements

Agni Dev Chopra, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, set a new record in cricket. In the Ranji Trophy, he became the first player in the world to score a century in each of his first four first-class matches. He scored five centuries in just four games and led the run-scorers. At age 25, he made 767 runs in eight innings with an average of 95.87.

2023-2024 Received the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest points in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group. Won the Naman Award for best result in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, scoring 939 points with an average close to 80.

2024-2025 Set a record by scoring 348 runs in four first-class matches. This included two large scores: 110 and 238.



Personal life

Agni Dev Chopra comes from a family linked to Indian movies. His father is filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and his mother is film critic Anupama Chopra. Agni chose cricket instead of films. He likes watching movies but never planned to work in that field. His father told him and his sister to work hard and try to be the best in any career they choose.

Family

Agni is the son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra. He does not work in movies, even though many expected him to. He wanted to build his own path through cricket.

Finance

Agni’s net worth is around INR 4 to 5 Crores.

Scandals

In 2017, Agni was captain of the Mumbai U-19 team. He got suspended for three matches after he wrote some negative things about the coach and selectors on social media.

Fans

Agni has about 14,000 followers on Instagram.