Lalhruaizela
batsman
|Full name:
|Lalhruaizela
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|14
|22
|Innings
|5
|0
|6
|Overs
|7.5
|0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|0
|98
|Wickets
|0
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|19.6
|SR
|0
|0
|14.4
|Eco
|6.51
|0
|8.16
|BB
|0
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|14
|22
|Innings
|41
|13
|21
|Not outs
|1
|0
|6
|Runs
|549
|107
|210
|Balls Faced
|1203
|279
|357
|Avg
|13.72
|8.23
|14
|SR
|45.63
|38.35
|58.82
|Fours
|85
|15
|12
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|124
|32
|30
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0