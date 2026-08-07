Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

batsman

Full name:Lalhruaizela
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221422
Innings506
Overs7.5012.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs51098
Wickets005
Avg0019.6
SR0014.4
Eco6.5108.16
BB003
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221422
Innings411321
Not outs106
Runs549107210
Balls Faced1203279357
Avg13.728.2314
SR45.6338.3558.82
Fours851512
Fifties100
Sixies003
Highest1243230
Hundreds100

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