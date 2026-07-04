Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi
bowler
|Full name:
|Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|12
|1
|33
|12
|Innings
|19
|12
|2
|28
|12
|Overs
|154.0
|38.2
|16.0
|225.5
|38.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Runs
|571
|231
|66
|918
|231
|Wickets
|28
|10
|1
|37
|10
|Avg
|20.39
|23.1
|66
|24.81
|23.1
|SR
|33
|23
|96
|36.62
|23
|Eco
|3.7
|6.02
|4.12
|4.06
|6.02
|BB
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|12
|1
|33
|12
|Innings
|12
|2
|2
|19
|2
|Not outs
|7
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Runs
|36
|3
|0
|47
|3
|Balls Faced
|105
|7
|23
|153
|7
|Avg
|7.2
|3
|0
|4.27
|3
|SR
|34.28
|42.85
|0
|30.71
|42.85
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|3
|0
|11
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0