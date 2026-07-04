Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi

Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi

bowler

Full name:Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches231213312
Innings191222812
Overs154.038.216.0225.538.2
Balls-----
Maidens1001120
Runs57123166918231
Wickets281013710
Avg20.3923.16624.8123.1
SR33239636.6223
Eco3.76.024.124.066.02
BB53153
4w20020
5w10010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches231213312
Innings1222192
Not outs71181
Runs3630473
Balls Faced1057231537
Avg7.2304.273
SR34.2842.85030.7142.85
Fours20030
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest1130113
Hundreds00000

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