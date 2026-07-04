Lara Goodall
batsman
|Full name:
|Lara Goodall
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|48
|20
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|48
|20
|6
|Innings
|2
|42
|17
|6
|Not outs
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Runs
|36
|800
|280
|14
|Balls Faced
|91
|1281
|272
|44
|Avg
|18
|21.62
|20
|2.33
|SR
|39.56
|62.45
|102.94
|31.81
|Fours
|5
|75
|32
|2
|Fifties
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|26
|93
|52
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0