Lara Goodall

Lara Goodall

batsman

Full name:Lara Goodall
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

South Africa Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches148206
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches148206
Innings242176
Not outs0530
Runs3680028014
Balls Faced91128127244
Avg1821.62202.33
SR39.5662.45102.9431.81
Fours575322
Fifties0310
Sixies0010
Highest2693527
Hundreds0000

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