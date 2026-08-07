Lokesh Bahadur Bam
batsman
|Full name:
|Lokesh Bahadur Bam
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|66
|66
|Balls Faced
|54
|54
|Avg
|13.2
|13.2
|SR
|122.22
|122.22
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|33
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0