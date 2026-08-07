Lokesh Bahadur Bam

Lokesh Bahadur Bam

batsman

Full name:Lokesh Bahadur Bam
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs6666
Balls Faced5454
Avg13.213.2
SR122.22122.22
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3333
Hundreds00

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