Lwandiswa Mbulelo Zuma
bowler
|Full name:
|Lwandiswa Mbulelo Zuma
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|24
|25
|Innings
|54
|24
|25
|Overs
|693.5
|164.1
|65.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|106
|11
|0
|Runs
|2675
|872
|615
|Wickets
|86
|34
|17
|Avg
|31.1
|25.64
|36.17
|SR
|48.4
|28.97
|22.94
|Eco
|3.85
|5.31
|9.46
|BB
|11
|5
|3
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|24
|25
|Innings
|45
|14
|8
|Not outs
|17
|5
|5
|Runs
|181
|126
|24
|Balls Faced
|785
|209
|34
|Avg
|6.46
|14
|8
|SR
|23.05
|60.28
|70.58
|Fours
|24
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|1
|Highest
|18
|31
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0