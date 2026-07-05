Lwandiswa Mbulelo Zuma

Lwandiswa Mbulelo Zuma

bowler

Full name:Lwandiswa Mbulelo Zuma
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

North West Dragons

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches352425
Innings542425
Overs693.5164.165.0
Balls---
Maidens106110
Runs2675872615
Wickets863417
Avg31.125.6436.17
SR48.428.9722.94
Eco3.855.319.46
BB1153
4w410
5w310
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches352425
Innings45148
Not outs1755
Runs18112624
Balls Faced78520934
Avg6.46148
SR23.0560.2870.58
Fours24130
Fifties000
Sixies131
Highest18317
Hundreds000

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Peters, Gideon

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Kuhn, Heino

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Hermann, Rubin

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Phangiso, Aaron

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Siboto, Malusi

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