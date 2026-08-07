Irvin Hlompho Mphame Modimokoane
bowler
|Full name:
|Irvin Hlompho Mphame Modimokoane
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|6
|4
|Overs
|45.4
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|0
|Runs
|159
|202
|Wickets
|5
|6
|Avg
|31.8
|33.66
|SR
|54.8
|26
|Eco
|3.48
|7.76
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|6
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|Balls Faced
|40
|0
|Avg
|3.75
|0
|SR
|37.5
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0