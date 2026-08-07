Irvin Hlompho Mphame Modimokoane

Irvin Hlompho Mphame Modimokoane

bowler

Full name:Irvin Hlompho Mphame Modimokoane
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

North West Dragons

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings64
Overs45.426.0
Balls--
Maidens90
Runs159202
Wickets56
Avg31.833.66
SR54.826
Eco3.487.76
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings60
Not outs20
Runs150
Balls Faced400
Avg3.750
SR37.50
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest50
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Pretorius, Dwaine

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Peters, Gideon

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Kuhn, Heino

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Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

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Hermann, Rubin

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Phangiso, Aaron

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Siboto, Malusi

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