Sarel Johannes Erwee
batsman
|Full name:
|Sarel Johannes Erwee
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|112
|82
|78
|Innings
|0
|26
|8
|5
|Overs
|0
|102.4
|25.0
|10.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|10
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|424
|170
|64
|Wickets
|0
|7
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|60.57
|0
|10.66
|SR
|0
|88
|0
|10.66
|Eco
|0
|4.12
|6.8
|6
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|112
|82
|78
|Innings
|19
|192
|78
|73
|Not outs
|1
|12
|8
|5
|Runs
|479
|6769
|2819
|1602
|Balls Faced
|1107
|13246
|3377
|1301
|Avg
|26.61
|37.6
|40.27
|23.55
|SR
|43.27
|51.1
|83.47
|123.13
|Fours
|56
|897
|330
|182
|Fifties
|1
|40
|19
|9
|Sixies
|0
|27
|41
|48
|Highest
|108
|200
|116
|103
|Hundreds
|1
|12
|4
|1