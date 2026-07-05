Sarel Johannes Erwee

Sarel Johannes Erwee

batsman

Full name:Sarel Johannes Erwee
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Dolphins

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches101128278
Innings02685
Overs0102.425.010.4
Balls----
Maidens01010
Runs042417064
Wickets0706
Avg060.57010.66
SR088010.66
Eco04.126.86
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches101128278
Innings191927873
Not outs11285
Runs479676928191602
Balls Faced11071324633771301
Avg26.6137.640.2723.55
SR43.2751.183.47123.13
Fours56897330182
Fifties140199
Sixies0274148
Highest108200116103
Hundreds11241

Another Players

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Miller, David

Miller, David

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Schlemmer, Luke

Schlemmer, Luke

Bosch, Eathan

Bosch, Eathan

Pietersen, Kevin

Pietersen, Kevin

Hume, Graham

Hume, Graham

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Phehlukwayo, Andile

Phehlukwayo, Andile