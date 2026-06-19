Keshav Athmanand Maharaj

Keshav Athmanand Maharaj

bowler

Full name:Keshav Athmanand Maharaj
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Dolphins

Durban Super Giants

Middlesex

Pretoria Capitals

South Africa

Texas Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches493126155128140
Innings833026259125132
Overs1595.5257.286.55294.21023.5470.5
Balls------
Maidens2991011031335
Runs505512096451585048613218
Wickets1583722586164109
Avg31.9932.6729.3127.0429.6429.52
SR60.641.7223.6854.237.4525.91
Eco3.164.697.422.994.746.83
BB12421354
4w4101861
5w9003720
10w100800

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches493126155128140
Innings781572237464
Not outs622272031
Runs1129161783965870636
Balls Faced1873174715837982538
Avg15.6812.3815.620.2216.1119.27
SR60.2792.52109.8567.9288.59118.21
Fours1352154807456
Fifties5001710
Sixies22151052222
Highest8428411145045
Hundreds000200

Keshav Athmanand Maharaj Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

One-Day Cup

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Keshav Maharaj News

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If you want to know right now what is the life of cricketer Keshav Maharaj, then you can find out all the latest news about him: how his training sessions are going, what kind of results he is showing on the field and what teams he is playing against.

AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 49 steers South Africa to another win at Sky Stadium

AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 49 steers South Africa to another win at Sky Stadium

South Africa secures a controlled victory over New Zealand in the 4th T20I. The team begins the game well by restricting New Zealand to just 147/6 in their innings, with disciplined spin bowling. Wiaan Mulder brings an unbeaten 49, as South Africa reaches the total in just 19.2 overs.

Keshav Maharaj04:33 PM, 15 January, 2026

‌AI Simulation, SA20 | Maharaj leads Capitals to back-to-back wins as Royals fall short in Centurion

Keshav Maharaj01:29 PM, 24 November, 2025

IND vs SA | Twitter in splits as Maharaj's prank to force Kuldeep into being given out falls flat

Keshav Maharaj03:38 PM, 27 October, 2025

South Africa tour of India | Temba Bavuma returns as captain of South Africa’s Test team

Keshav Maharaj06:32 PM, 23 October, 2025

PAK vs SA Review | South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in second Test to level series

International career

Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm orthodox spin bowler, has built a strong international career. Below is a breakdown of his key achievements by year.

2016

  • Maharaj debuted for South Africa in Test cricket against Australia on November 3, 2016. He took three wickets in the match.
  • Maharaj played his first One Day International (ODI) match against England on May 27, 2017.

2017

  • On March 10, 2017, Maharaj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket against New Zealand. He became the seventh South African spinner to do this against New Zealand.
  • In May 2017, he was named International Newcomer of the Year at Cricket South Africa's annual awards.
  • Maharaj reached 50 Test wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh in October 2017.

2018

  • In July 2018, during a Test match against Sri Lanka, Maharaj recorded his best-ever figures: 9 wickets for 129 runs. This became the best bowling performance by a visiting bowler in Sri Lanka and the best by a South African in Asia.
  • Maharaj was named to South Africa’s T20I squad for a match against Sri Lanka in August 2018 but did not play.

2019

  • In October 2019, during a series against India, Maharaj took his 100th Test wicket.

2020

  • Maharaj joined South Africa’s squad for the limited-overs series against England in November 2020.

2021

  • On June 21, 2021, Maharaj took a hat-trick during the second Test match against the West Indies. He became only the second South African bowler to achieve this.
  • Maharaj debuted as South Africa’s captain in T20Is against Sri Lanka on September 10, 2021. He took a wicket on his first ball in T20Is and led the team to a 3-0 series victory.

2023

  • Maharaj ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2023 while playing against West Indies. By September 2023, he made a quicker-than-expected recovery and was selected for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.
  • Maharaj led the spin attack for South Africa during the World Cup. His economy rate was 4.15, and he played an important role in a group stage win over Pakistan, forming a crucial tenth-wicket partnership with Tabraiz Shamsi.
  • In November 2023, Maharaj reached the top position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

2024

  • In May 2024, Maharaj was named in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Maharaj's career shows his dedication and contribution to South African cricket. He has played an important role in both Test and limited-overs formats.

Indian Premier League

Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner from South Africa, has had some involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. Here's a look at his IPL history by year.

Year

Team

Role

Auction Price

Matches Played

Details

2023

Not sold

-

Rs 50 lakhs

0

Maharaj registered for the 2023 IPL season but did not get any bids, despite his base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

2024

Rajasthan Royals

Replacement

-

2

Maharaj joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna, who was injured. He played his first match on April 10, 2024, and appeared in two matches.

2025

Not sold

-

Rs 75 lakhs

0

Maharaj registered for IPL 2025 with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs but did not receive any offers.

Keshav Maharaj did not receive any bids during the IPL 2025 auction. Although he registered with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, he will not participate in the 2025 season.

Domestic career

Keshav Maharaj started his domestic career at 16, debuting for KwaZulu-Natal in the 2006–07 season. In 2009-10, he joined the Dolphins team. In 2010, Maharaj played for South Africa A during their tour of Bangladesh, which resulted in him taking 13 wickets in two four-day matches. He also bowled well in T20s, with figures of 4 for 12 in one match.

The 2012–13 season proved to be strong for Maharaj with the bat. He achieved 481 first-class runs at an average of 48.1, which included two centuries. He also performed well against Northerns, with a score of 114 runs, which secured 5 wickets in one match.

Maharaj continued to impress in 2014–15. Playing for Dolphins against Cape Cobras, he recorded match figures of 10 for 145, which earned him the man of the match award. He finished the season with 44 wickets at an average of 26.18.

In the 2016–17 season, Maharaj took career-best figures of 7 for 89 and 6 for 68 in a match against the Warriors. He also contributed with both bat and ball, with a score of 72 runs and 13 wickets in a match.

Maharaj played for Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League T20 in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he had a successful season with Yorkshire, where he took 38 wickets in the County Championship. He was named in KwaZulu-Natal's squad for the 2021–22 season.

In February 2023, Maharaj joined Middlesex for the County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast but had to withdraw due to an Achilles tendon injury. He also played for Fortune Barishal in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League.

Records and achievements

Keshav Maharaj has received several awards and set key records in his cricket career.

Awards:

  • In May 2017, Maharaj was named International Newcomer of the Year at the Cricket South Africa Awards.
  • In 2024, he won the Men's Players' Player of the Year award at the Cricket South Africa Awards.

Records:

  • As of August 2024, Maharaj has taken 171 wickets in Test matches for South Africa. He broke the previous record of 170 wickets set by Hugh Tayfield, who played 49 matches for South Africa from 1949 to 1960. Maharaj surpassed this record after 64 years.
    • In 2018, during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Maharaj set a record with 9 wickets for 129 runs in the first innings.

Personal life

Keshav Maharaj is known for his achievements on the field, but his personal life also grabs attention. His story includes his family life, finances, lifestyle, some controversies, and the support of his growing fan base.

Finance

As of 2023, Keshav Maharaj's net worth is around $5 million, which is about 41.6 crore Indian Rupees. This wealth comes mainly from his cricket career, with contracts from the South African Cricket Board and domestic teams.

Family

Keshav married Lerisha Munsamy, a Kathak dancer, in 2022. They first met through mutual friends and started dating. After a few years, Keshav proposed in 2019. Their wedding was postponed because of COVID-19 and a family loss, but they eventually had a traditional Indian wedding.

Cars and House

Keshav lives in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He owns a Volkswagen Golf, among other possessions.

Scandals

In 2021, Keshav had a public disagreement with Quinton de Kock. De Kock refused to participate in a racial gesture during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. This created tension in the team, but Keshav made it clear that there were no racists in the South African squad.

In 2023, Keshav suffered a serious Achilles injury during a match against the West Indies. He had to be carried off the field and rushed to the hospital, where doctors found significant damage to the tendon.

Fans

Keshav's performances have earned him a strong following among cricket fans. His achievement of reaching the top position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings during the 2023 Cricket World Cup shows his skill and consistency. Keshav's ability to handle pressure and deliver in key moments has made him a respected and admired player.

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