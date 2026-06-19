Keshav Athmanand Maharaj

Indian Premier League
Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner from South Africa, has had some involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. Here's a look at his IPL history by year.
Year
Team
Role
Auction Price
Matches Played
Details
2023
Not sold
-
Rs 50 lakhs
0
Maharaj registered for the 2023 IPL season but did not get any bids, despite his base price of Rs 50 lakhs.
2024
Rajasthan Royals
Replacement
-
2
Maharaj joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna, who was injured. He played his first match on April 10, 2024, and appeared in two matches.
2025
Not sold
-
Rs 75 lakhs
0
Maharaj registered for IPL 2025 with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs but did not receive any offers.
Keshav Maharaj did not receive any bids during the IPL 2025 auction. Although he registered with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, he will not participate in the 2025 season.
Domestic career
Keshav Maharaj started his domestic career at 16, debuting for KwaZulu-Natal in the 2006–07 season. In 2009-10, he joined the Dolphins team. In 2010, Maharaj played for South Africa A during their tour of Bangladesh, which resulted in him taking 13 wickets in two four-day matches. He also bowled well in T20s, with figures of 4 for 12 in one match.
The 2012–13 season proved to be strong for Maharaj with the bat. He achieved 481 first-class runs at an average of 48.1, which included two centuries. He also performed well against Northerns, with a score of 114 runs, which secured 5 wickets in one match.
Maharaj continued to impress in 2014–15. Playing for Dolphins against Cape Cobras, he recorded match figures of 10 for 145, which earned him the man of the match award. He finished the season with 44 wickets at an average of 26.18.
In the 2016–17 season, Maharaj took career-best figures of 7 for 89 and 6 for 68 in a match against the Warriors. He also contributed with both bat and ball, with a score of 72 runs and 13 wickets in a match.
Maharaj played for Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League T20 in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he had a successful season with Yorkshire, where he took 38 wickets in the County Championship. He was named in KwaZulu-Natal's squad for the 2021–22 season.
In February 2023, Maharaj joined Middlesex for the County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast but had to withdraw due to an Achilles tendon injury. He also played for Fortune Barishal in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League.
Records and achievements
Keshav Maharaj has received several awards and set key records in his cricket career.
Awards:
- In May 2017, Maharaj was named International Newcomer of the Year at the Cricket South Africa Awards.
- In 2024, he won the Men's Players' Player of the Year award at the Cricket South Africa Awards.
Records:
- As of August 2024, Maharaj has taken 171 wickets in Test matches for South Africa. He broke the previous record of 170 wickets set by Hugh Tayfield, who played 49 matches for South Africa from 1949 to 1960. Maharaj surpassed this record after 64 years.
In 2018, during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Maharaj set a record with 9 wickets for 129 runs in the first innings.
Personal life
Keshav Maharaj is known for his achievements on the field, but his personal life also grabs attention. His story includes his family life, finances, lifestyle, some controversies, and the support of his growing fan base.
Finance
As of 2023, Keshav Maharaj's net worth is around $5 million, which is about 41.6 crore Indian Rupees. This wealth comes mainly from his cricket career, with contracts from the South African Cricket Board and domestic teams.
Family
Keshav married Lerisha Munsamy, a Kathak dancer, in 2022. They first met through mutual friends and started dating. After a few years, Keshav proposed in 2019. Their wedding was postponed because of COVID-19 and a family loss, but they eventually had a traditional Indian wedding.
Cars and House
Keshav lives in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He owns a Volkswagen Golf, among other possessions.
Scandals
In 2021, Keshav had a public disagreement with Quinton de Kock. De Kock refused to participate in a racial gesture during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. This created tension in the team, but Keshav made it clear that there were no racists in the South African squad.
In 2023, Keshav suffered a serious Achilles injury during a match against the West Indies. He had to be carried off the field and rushed to the hospital, where doctors found significant damage to the tendon.
Fans
Keshav's performances have earned him a strong following among cricket fans. His achievement of reaching the top position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings during the 2023 Cricket World Cup shows his skill and consistency. Keshav's ability to handle pressure and deliver in key moments has made him a respected and admired player.