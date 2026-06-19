Keshav Athmanand Maharaj

South Africa secures a controlled victory over New Zealand in the 4th T20I. The team begins the game well by restricting New Zealand to just 147/6 in their innings, with disciplined spin bowling. Wiaan Mulder brings an unbeaten 49, as South Africa reaches the total in just 19.2 overs.

If you want to know right now what is the life of cricketer Keshav Maharaj, then you can find out all the latest news about him: how his training sessions are going, what kind of results he is showing on the field and what teams he is playing against.

Maharaj's career shows his dedication and contribution to South African cricket. He has played an important role in both Test and limited-overs formats.

Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm orthodox spin bowler, has built a strong international career. Below is a breakdown of his key achievements by year.

Keshav Maharaj did not receive any bids during the IPL 2025 auction. Although he registered with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, he will not participate in the 2025 season.

Maharaj registered for IPL 2025 with a base price of Rs 75 lakhs but did not receive any offers.

Maharaj joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna, who was injured. He played his first match on April 10, 2024, and appeared in two matches.

Maharaj registered for the 2023 IPL season but did not get any bids, despite his base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner from South Africa, has had some involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. Here's a look at his IPL history by year.

Domestic career

Keshav Maharaj started his domestic career at 16, debuting for KwaZulu-Natal in the 2006–07 season. In 2009-10, he joined the Dolphins team. In 2010, Maharaj played for South Africa A during their tour of Bangladesh, which resulted in him taking 13 wickets in two four-day matches. He also bowled well in T20s, with figures of 4 for 12 in one match.

The 2012–13 season proved to be strong for Maharaj with the bat. He achieved 481 first-class runs at an average of 48.1, which included two centuries. He also performed well against Northerns, with a score of 114 runs, which secured 5 wickets in one match.

Maharaj continued to impress in 2014–15. Playing for Dolphins against Cape Cobras, he recorded match figures of 10 for 145, which earned him the man of the match award. He finished the season with 44 wickets at an average of 26.18.

In the 2016–17 season, Maharaj took career-best figures of 7 for 89 and 6 for 68 in a match against the Warriors. He also contributed with both bat and ball, with a score of 72 runs and 13 wickets in a match.

Maharaj played for Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League T20 in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he had a successful season with Yorkshire, where he took 38 wickets in the County Championship. He was named in KwaZulu-Natal's squad for the 2021–22 season.

In February 2023, Maharaj joined Middlesex for the County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast but had to withdraw due to an Achilles tendon injury. He also played for Fortune Barishal in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League.

Records and achievements

Keshav Maharaj has received several awards and set key records in his cricket career.

Awards:

In May 2017, Maharaj was named International Newcomer of the Year at the Cricket South Africa Awards.

In 2024, he won the Men's Players' Player of the Year award at the Cricket South Africa Awards.

Records: