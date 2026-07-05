Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura

Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura

batsman

Full name:Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1178044
Innings614020
Overs236.4233.353.1
Balls---
Maidens36141
Runs807941308
Wickets135023
Avg62.0718.8213.39
SR109.2328.0213.86
Eco3.44.025.79
BB243
4w030
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1178044
Innings1907338
Not outs2394
Runs60221846603
Balls Faced133462992550
Avg36.0528.8417.73
SR45.1261.69109.63
Fours55412644
Fifties37101
Sixies511921
Highest20011055
Hundreds1120

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