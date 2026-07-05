Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura
batsman
|Full name:
|Madawa Sachinthana Warnapura
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|117
|80
|44
|Innings
|61
|40
|20
|Overs
|236.4
|233.3
|53.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|14
|1
|Runs
|807
|941
|308
|Wickets
|13
|50
|23
|Avg
|62.07
|18.82
|13.39
|SR
|109.23
|28.02
|13.86
|Eco
|3.4
|4.02
|5.79
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|117
|80
|44
|Innings
|190
|73
|38
|Not outs
|23
|9
|4
|Runs
|6022
|1846
|603
|Balls Faced
|13346
|2992
|550
|Avg
|36.05
|28.84
|17.73
|SR
|45.12
|61.69
|109.63
|Fours
|554
|126
|44
|Fifties
|37
|10
|1
|Sixies
|51
|19
|21
|Highest
|200
|110
|55
|Hundreds
|11
|2
|0