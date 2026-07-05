Harsha Eranga Vithana
batsman
|Full name:
|Harsha Eranga Vithana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|132
|89
|35
|Innings
|62
|32
|10
|Overs
|355.0
|161.5
|18.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|71
|7
|1
|Runs
|1098
|681
|129
|Wickets
|42
|18
|5
|Avg
|26.14
|37.83
|25.8
|SR
|50.71
|53.94
|21.8
|Eco
|3.09
|4.2
|7.1
|BB
|6
|3
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|132
|89
|35
|Innings
|206
|85
|32
|Not outs
|20
|10
|8
|Runs
|5538
|1755
|465
|Balls Faced
|10987
|3054
|442
|Avg
|29.77
|23.4
|19.37
|SR
|50.4
|57.46
|105.2
|Fours
|585
|122
|28
|Fifties
|26
|11
|1
|Sixies
|61
|23
|11
|Highest
|176
|105
|58
|Hundreds
|6
|1
|0