Harsha Eranga Vithana

Harsha Eranga Vithana

batsman

Full name:Harsha Eranga Vithana
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1328935
Innings623210
Overs355.0161.518.1
Balls---
Maidens7171
Runs1098681129
Wickets42185
Avg26.1437.8325.8
SR50.7153.9421.8
Eco3.094.27.1
BB632
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1328935
Innings2068532
Not outs20108
Runs55381755465
Balls Faced109873054442
Avg29.7723.419.37
SR50.457.46105.2
Fours58512228
Fifties26111
Sixies612311
Highest17610558
Hundreds610

Another Players

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

Tharindu, Nimesh

Tharindu, Nimesh

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Karunanayake, Nipun

Karunanayake, Nipun

Komasaru, Chanaka

Komasaru, Chanaka

Fernando, Ashan

Fernando, Ashan

Warnapura, Madawa

Warnapura, Madawa

Perera, Hasitha

Perera, Hasitha

Kaul, Amartya

Kaul, Amartya