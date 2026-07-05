Nishan Chanaka Komasaru

Nishan Chanaka Komasaru

bowler

Full name:Nishan Chanaka Komasaru
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17010914
Innings28410314
Overs5362.4815.348.0
Balls---
Maidens1251902
Runs154992754256
Wickets68215420
Avg22.7217.8812.8
SR47.1731.7714.4
Eco2.893.375.33
BB1264
4w2851
5w4540
10w900

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17010914
Innings208476
Not outs110245
Runs8221522
Balls Faced008
Avg8.386.62
SR0025
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest42321
Hundreds000

Another Players

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

Tharindu, Nimesh

Tharindu, Nimesh

Dinuwan, Kavishka

Dinuwan, Kavishka

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Gayshan, Venura

Gayshan, Venura

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Asanka Silva, Alankara

Asanka Silva, Alankara

Amarasinghe, Hasitha

Amarasinghe, Hasitha

Karunanayake, Nipun

Karunanayake, Nipun

Thenura, Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira

Thenura, Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira