Nishan Chanaka Komasaru
bowler
|Full name:
|Nishan Chanaka Komasaru
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|170
|109
|14
|Innings
|284
|103
|14
|Overs
|5362.4
|815.3
|48.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1251
|90
|2
|Runs
|15499
|2754
|256
|Wickets
|682
|154
|20
|Avg
|22.72
|17.88
|12.8
|SR
|47.17
|31.77
|14.4
|Eco
|2.89
|3.37
|5.33
|BB
|12
|6
|4
|4w
|28
|5
|1
|5w
|45
|4
|0
|10w
|9
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|170
|109
|14
|Innings
|208
|47
|6
|Not outs
|110
|24
|5
|Runs
|822
|152
|2
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|8
|Avg
|8.38
|6.6
|2
|SR
|0
|0
|25
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|42
|32
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0