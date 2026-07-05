Nimesh Tharindu Weerasinghe

Nimesh Tharindu Weerasinghe

bowler

Full name:Nimesh Tharindu Weerasinghe

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs1.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1042
Wickets01
Avg042
SR042
Eco106
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

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Karunanayake, Nipun

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Komasaru, Chanaka

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Fernando, Ashan

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Warnapura, Madawa

Warnapura, Madawa

Perera, Hasitha

Perera, Hasitha

Vithana, Harsha

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Kaul, Amartya

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