Kaluarachchige Yohan de Silva

Kaluarachchige Yohan de Silva

batsman

Full name:Kaluarachchige Yohan de Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1319444
Innings2651
Overs61.137.01.0
Balls---
Maidens700
Runs2421654
Wickets891
Avg30.2518.334
SR45.8724.666
Eco3.954.454
BB331
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1319444
Innings2169142
Not outs926
Runs68921985704
Balls Faced128863240631
Avg33.2922.319.55
SR53.4861.26111.56
Fours73318677
Fifties4063
Sixies722314
Highest16510758
Hundreds1210

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