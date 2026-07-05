Kaluarachchige Yohan de Silva
batsman
|Full name:
|Kaluarachchige Yohan de Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|131
|94
|44
|Innings
|26
|5
|1
|Overs
|61.1
|37.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|242
|165
|4
|Wickets
|8
|9
|1
|Avg
|30.25
|18.33
|4
|SR
|45.87
|24.66
|6
|Eco
|3.95
|4.45
|4
|BB
|3
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|131
|94
|44
|Innings
|216
|91
|42
|Not outs
|9
|2
|6
|Runs
|6892
|1985
|704
|Balls Faced
|12886
|3240
|631
|Avg
|33.29
|22.3
|19.55
|SR
|53.48
|61.26
|111.56
|Fours
|733
|186
|77
|Fifties
|40
|6
|3
|Sixies
|72
|23
|14
|Highest
|165
|107
|58
|Hundreds
|12
|1
|0