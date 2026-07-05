International career

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was born on November 13, 2000, in Bangladesh. He is a talented cricketer who made his List A debut for Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in the 2018–19 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on March 8, 2019. His debut marked the start of his journey in professional cricket, and many expect him to play an important role in Bangladesh’s future cricket teams.

Test Career:

Debut: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Mirpur – December 04–08, 2021

Last Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh at Kingston – November 30 – December 03, 2024

T20I Career:

Debut: Bangladesh vs Malaysia at Hangzhou – October 04, 2023

Last Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Hangzhou – October 07, 2023

Under-19 Career:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy played a big part in Bangladesh Under-19's victory in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, held in South Africa. He was the top scorer for the team and helped them win the tournament for the first time. Joy scored 184 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.00. He also hit a century against New Zealand Under-19 in the semifinals.

Test Career:

November 2021: Mahmudul was named to Bangladesh's Test squad for the series against Pakistan.

December 4, 2021: He made his Test debut against Pakistan.

January 2022: He scored his first Test fifty against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

February 2022: Mahmudul joined Bangladesh's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series.

March 2022: He was included in the ODI squad for the series against South Africa.

April 2022: He scored his first Test century against South Africa and became the first Bangladeshi to do so in South Africa.

November 2023: Mahmudul was selected for the Test series against New Zealand and scored 86 runs in the first innings of the first Test in Sylhet.

Test Stats (as of 2024):

Matches played: 17

Runs scored: 728

Average: 23

Fours: 85

Sixes: 3

Most recent Test (Nov 2024): He scored 3 runs off 12 balls against the West Indies.

T20I Career:

Matches played: 3

Runs scored: 5

Average: 3

Fours: 0

Sixes: 0

Most recent T20 (Oct 2023): He scored 0 runs off 0 balls against Pakistan.

ICC Test Batting Ranking:

Currently ranked 100th with 335 points.

Leagues Participation

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has played in several leagues. He joined Comilla Victorians for the 2021/22 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, he played for Chittagong Kings. For the 2024/25 season, he will play with Khulna Tigers.

Bangladesh Premier League

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has played in several seasons of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the 2021/22 season, he was with Comilla Victorians. He scored 235 runs in 11 matches, with his highest score being 65. In the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, he played for Chittagong Kings. For the 2024/25 season, he joined Khulna Tigers. By 2025, Joy had played 29 BPL games and scored 588 runs in 25 innings.

Year Team Notes 2021/22 Comilla Victorians Scored 235 runs in 11 matches, highest score 65 2022/23-2023/24 Chittagong Kings No specific details available for these seasons 2024/25 Khulna Tigers Played in December 2024

Domestic career

Mahmudul Hasan Joy started his professional career in 2019. On March 8, 2019, he played his first List-A match for Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan against Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League. His T20 debut came on December 6, 2020, for Gazi Group Chattogram in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He scored 26 runs from 24 balls in that match. Joy also made his first-class debut for the Bangladesh Emerging Team in February 2021, scoring 42 runs against Ireland A.

In July 2024, Joy became the captain of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) High-Performance XI for a tour to Northern Territory, Australia. He has played for several teams like Bangladesh U19, Bangladesh A, Comilla Victorians, and Khulna Tigers. Joy is a right-handed batter and stands 5 feet 10 inches tall. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and working out.

Records and achievements

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has earned several important records and achievements in his cricket career. Here is a list of them:

2020: Led the Bangladesh U-19 team to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. This was the team’s first title in the tournament.

April 2022: Became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a century against South Africa in Test cricket.

July 2024: Appointed Captain of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)-High-Performance XI for the tour of Northern Territory, Australia.

Test Career: Played 17 matches, scoring 728 runs with an average of 23. He hit 85 fours and 3 sixes.

Recent Test Match: In November 2024, Joy scored 3 runs off 12 balls in a match against West Indies.

T20 Career: Played 3 matches, scoring 5 runs with an average of 3, without hitting any boundaries.

BPL Career: Played 29 games, scoring 588 runs in 25 innings. His highest score in the BPL is 65.

ICC Test Batting Ranking: Ranked 100th with 335 points.

Asian Games: Won a bronze medal in cricket with the Bangladesh men's team.

Personal life

Mahmudul Hasan Joy keeps his personal life private, but some details are known.

Family

Mahmudul was born on November 13, 2000, in West Larua village, Faridganj sub-district, Chandpur district, Bangladesh. He is the third of four children of Abdul Barek and Hasina Begum. He started playing cricket at the Clemon Chandpur Cricket Academy and later joined Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in 2014.

Finance

As of 2024, Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s estimated net worth is between $100,000 and $200,000.

Scandals

In January 2022, Mahmudul missed the rest of the series against New Zealand after injuring his finger during the first Test match.

Fans

He has 74k followers on Instagram, showing his popularity among fans.