Malgari Sai Pragnay Reddy

Malgari Sai Pragnay Reddy

wicket keeper

Full name:Malgari Sai Pragnay Reddy
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches111
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches111
Innings210
Not outs00
Runs1743
Balls Faced6366
Avg8.54.3
SR26.9865.15
Fours34
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest1730
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rakshann Readi

Rakshann Readi

Reddy, Nithish

Reddy, Nithish

Singh, Yudhvir

Singh, Yudhvir

Rayudu, Ambati

Rayudu, Ambati

Seth, Bhavesh

Seth, Bhavesh

Sahani, Chandan

Sahani, Chandan

Hassan, Mehdi

Hassan, Mehdi

Raj, S Praneeth

Raj, S Praneeth

Reddy, Mandadi Abhirath

Reddy, Mandadi Abhirath

Agarwal, Tanmay

Agarwal, Tanmay