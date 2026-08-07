Malgari Sai Pragnay Reddy
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Malgari Sai Pragnay Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|Innings
|2
|10
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|43
|Balls Faced
|63
|66
|Avg
|8.5
|4.3
|SR
|26.98
|65.15
|Fours
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|17
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0