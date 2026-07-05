Mandar Bhandari

Mandar Bhandari

batsman

Full name:Mandar Bhandari
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches24
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches24
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs8547
Balls Faced13877
Avg21.2511.75
SR61.5961.03
Fours121
Fifties10
Sixies02
Highest5429
Hundreds00

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