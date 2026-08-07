Manthan Khutkar

Manthan Khutkar

bowler

Full name:Manthan Khutkar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings52
Not outs00
Runs1236
Balls Faced37517
Avg24.63
SR32.835.29
Fours131
Fifties10
Sixies00
Highest826
Hundreds00

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