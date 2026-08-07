Manthan Khutkar
bowler
|Full name:
|Manthan Khutkar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|5
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|123
|6
|Balls Faced
|375
|17
|Avg
|24.6
|3
|SR
|32.8
|35.29
|Fours
|13
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|82
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0