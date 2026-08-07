Maqbool Ahmed
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Maqbool Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|29
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|29
|2
|Innings
|45
|19
|2
|Not outs
|10
|6
|1
|Runs
|959
|316
|5
|Balls Faced
|2077
|413
|7
|Avg
|27.4
|24.3
|5
|SR
|46.17
|76.51
|71.42
|Fours
|116
|34
|0
|Fifties
|8
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|5
|0
|Highest
|76
|40
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0