Maqbool Ahmed

Maqbool Ahmed

wicket keeper

Full name:Maqbool Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35292
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs700
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco700
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35292
Innings45192
Not outs1061
Runs9593165
Balls Faced20774137
Avg27.424.35
SR46.1776.5171.42
Fours116340
Fifties800
Sixies150
Highest76403
Hundreds000

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