Marshall Ayub

Marshall Ayub

batsman

Full name:Marshall Ayub
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches315115245
Innings2101294
Overs10.0470.4119.05.4
Balls----
Maidens06120
Runs53173859733
Wickets044225
Avg039.527.136.6
SR064.1832.456.8
Eco5.33.695.015.82
BB0724
4w0101
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches315115245
Innings625814337
Not outs024154
Runs12586694463568
Balls Faced291167105985553
Avg20.8337.0434.8617.21
SR42.9551.8774.56102.71
Fours1398834840
Fifties039321
Sixies1654012
Highest4128913553
Hundreds02340

Another Players

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Shepherd, Romario

Shepherd, Romario

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rasooli, Darwish

Rasooli, Darwish

Simmons, Lendl

Simmons, Lendl

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Ali, Shykat

Ali, Shykat

Siddique, Junaid

Siddique, Junaid