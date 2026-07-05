Marshall Ayub
batsman
|Full name:
|Marshall Ayub
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|151
|152
|45
|Innings
|2
|101
|29
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|470.4
|119.0
|5.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|61
|2
|0
|Runs
|53
|1738
|597
|33
|Wickets
|0
|44
|22
|5
|Avg
|0
|39.5
|27.13
|6.6
|SR
|0
|64.18
|32.45
|6.8
|Eco
|5.3
|3.69
|5.01
|5.82
|BB
|0
|7
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|151
|152
|45
|Innings
|6
|258
|143
|37
|Not outs
|0
|24
|15
|4
|Runs
|125
|8669
|4463
|568
|Balls Faced
|291
|16710
|5985
|553
|Avg
|20.83
|37.04
|34.86
|17.21
|SR
|42.95
|51.87
|74.56
|102.71
|Fours
|13
|988
|348
|40
|Fifties
|0
|39
|32
|1
|Sixies
|1
|65
|40
|12
|Highest
|41
|289
|135
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|23
|4
|0