Masabata Klaas

International career

Masabata Marie Klaas, born on 3 February 1991, is a South African cricketer known for her right-arm medium pace bowling. She began her international career in 2010 and slowly earned her place in the national team through hard work and discipline. Coming from a background without strong support, Klaas pushed through many challenges and proved her value on the field. Over time, she became one of the most reliable players in South African women’s cricket. Her efforts have led to important appearances in global tournaments, where her skills stood out. One of her most memorable moments was a hat trick that highlighted her sharp talent. Klaas continues to play a strong role in the team, showing consistency in both local and international matches. Her story reflects determination and inspires young players who follow her path. Fans across different countries recognize her growth and dedication to the sport. Many still expect more achievements from a player who has already given so much to South African cricket.

2010

October 6: Made her WODI debut for South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Potchefstroom (Uni 2).

October 14: Played her WT20I debut vs Netherlands Women in Potchefstroom (Uni).

Became part of the national team and began her international cricket journey.

2018

March: Awarded a national contract by Cricket South Africa for the 2018–19 season.

October: Named in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 held in the Caribbean.

2019

May: Took a hat-trick in a WODI match against Pakistan, becoming the 10th bowler in WODI history to achieve this.

2020

January: Selected for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia.

July 23: Included in the 24-woman training squad for the England tour.

2022

March: Played in the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

July: Represented South Africa in the Commonwealth Games cricket event in Birmingham, England.

2023

January 21: Took 4/21 against West Indies in a T20I match.

February 18: Played vs Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup, took 1/18.

Part of the South African squad that finished runners-up in the 2023 T20 World Cup.

October 15: Named Player of the Match vs New Zealand in the 5th T20I, took 3/26.

2024

February 15–17: Made her Test debut vs Australia Women at the W.A.C.A.

March 30: Played her last T20I (to date) vs Sri Lanka Women in Potchefstroom.

June 28–July 1: Played her last Test match (to date) vs India Women in Chennai.

November: Named in the South Africa ODI squad for the multi-format series vs England.

2025

May 7: Played her latest WODI match vs India Women at Colombo (RPS).

Leagues Participation

Masabata Klaas joined the Women's T20 Super League in South Africa during its first season.

Women's T20 Super League

In September 2019, she was named in the Terblanche XI squad. Other players in this team included Laura Wolvaardt, Annemarie Dercksen, Saarah Smith, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nondumiso Shangase, and Verunissa Reddy. This league helped many women cricketers stay competitive at home.

Year Team Other Players in the Squad Note 2019 Terblanche XI Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nondumiso Shangase Joined squad for the first Women's T20 Super League

Domestic Career

Growing up in a sports-involved family, she began playing cricket at a young age and developed her skills through school competitions and local club matches. Her talent as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and strong right-handed batter stood out early, helping her rise in the domestic circuit.

Support from her family played a key role during the early years, especially during a time when female cricketers in South Africa faced limited opportunities. Despite the challenges, Klaas remained focused on her goals and continued to improve her game. Off the field, she earned a qualification in Project Management from Potchefstroom Business School.

Balancing motherhood and cricket, Klaas has often spoken about her daughter being a source of motivation. She mentioned that thoughts of her daughter push her to perform well during matches. Klaas plays domestically for Northerns and was included in the Terblanche XI squad in September 2019 for the first edition of the Women's T20 Super League in South Africa, where she played alongside names like Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, and others. Her presence in domestic leagues has remained steady, and she continues to contribute to the progress of women’s cricket in the country.

Records and Achievements

Masabata Klaas has built a solid cricket career through consistent performances in international and domestic matches. Known for her calm presence during high-pressure games, she has often stepped up when her team needed key breakthroughs. Over the years, Klaas has earned recognition for her bowling skills and her impact in both national and global competitions.

Took 4 wickets for just 15 runs against the West Indies in an ODI on September 28, 2018 — her best figures in the format.

Played important roles in many matches where her bowling helped turn games in South Africa’s favour.

Stood out during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 by handling pressure and taking important wickets for South Africa.

Consistently performed in domestic cricket, especially in the Women’s Super League, where her efforts supported her selection for the national team.

Member of the South African squad that won the silver medal at the 2023 T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Personal Life

Masabata Klaas is known for her cricket career and her life outside sports. She balances her role as an athlete with family responsibilities. Many important moments in her life have shaped who she is today.

Finance

As of April 2025, Masabata Klaas has an estimated net worth of 443 thousand dollars.

Family

Masabata Klaas has a daughter and values her family deeply. In 2013, at 22 years old, she stopped playing cricket to focus on her family. After two years, she returned to the South African national team. She often shares that her mother supported her and encouraged her to return after having her child.

Scandals

No major scandals involve Masabata Klaas. The pause in her cricket career in 2013 to care for her family is well known and respected.

Fans

Masabata Klaas has about 1,000 followers on Instagram.