Masood Gurbaz
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Masood Gurbaz
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|6
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|137
|45
|Balls Faced
|180
|51
|Avg
|22.83
|11.25
|SR
|76.11
|88.23
|Fours
|18
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|72
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0