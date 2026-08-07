Masood Gurbaz

Masood Gurbaz

wicket keeper

Full name:Masood Gurbaz
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches37
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches37
Innings65
Not outs01
Runs13745
Balls Faced18051
Avg22.8311.25
SR76.1188.23
Fours182
Fifties10
Sixies22
Highest7227
Hundreds00

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