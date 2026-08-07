Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh
bowler
|Full name:
|Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|24
|12
|Innings
|49
|23
|12
|Overs
|661.0
|179.3
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|142
|10
|2
|Runs
|1964
|938
|318
|Wickets
|68
|37
|11
|Avg
|28.88
|25.35
|28.9
|SR
|58.32
|29.1
|21.81
|Eco
|2.97
|5.22
|7.95
|BB
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|24
|12
|Innings
|38
|12
|4
|Not outs
|6
|2
|3
|Runs
|301
|85
|6
|Balls Faced
|534
|99
|3
|Avg
|9.4
|8.5
|6
|SR
|56.36
|85.85
|200
|Fours
|33
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|4
|1
|Highest
|34
|40
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0