Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh

Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh

bowler

Full name:Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches282412
Innings492312
Overs661.0179.340.0
Balls---
Maidens142102
Runs1964938318
Wickets683711
Avg28.8825.3528.9
SR58.3229.121.81
Eco2.975.227.95
BB853
4w020
5w410
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches282412
Innings38124
Not outs623
Runs301856
Balls Faced534993
Avg9.48.56
SR56.3685.85200
Fours3370
Fifties000
Sixies1241
Highest34406
Hundreds000

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