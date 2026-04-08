Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|112
|55
|90
|146
|126
|Innings
|9
|2
|0
|18
|3
|1
|Overs
|22.0
|3.2
|0
|44.2
|4.2
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|118
|28
|0
|228
|32
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|118
|0
|0
|114
|0
|0
|SR
|132
|0
|0
|133
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.36
|8.4
|0
|5.14
|7.38
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|112
|55
|90
|146
|126
|Innings
|113
|109
|55
|164
|142
|125
|Not outs
|4
|9
|2
|8
|10
|6
|Runs
|3988
|3215
|1270
|6075
|4167
|3439
|Balls Faced
|7003
|3807
|950
|10239
|4919
|2538
|Avg
|36.58
|32.15
|23.96
|38.94
|31.56
|28.89
|SR
|56.94
|84.44
|133.68
|59.33
|84.71
|135.5
|Fours
|484
|321
|100
|724
|406
|295
|Fifties
|17
|25
|12
|24
|31
|28
|Sixies
|41
|47
|60
|68
|70
|149
|Highest
|245
|119
|79
|245
|119
|87
|Hundreds
|9
|2
|0
|15
|3
|0
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
Pakistan Super League
HYD
145
PZA
146
Pakistan Super League
KKI
87
PZA
246
Pakistan Super League
QGL
182
RAW
121
Pakistan Super League
PZA
97
LQA
173
Pakistan Super League
PZA
196
MUS
172
Pakistan Super League
PZA
156
QGL
154
Pakistan Super League
LQA
134
QGL
138
Pakistan Super League
QGL
HYD
Pakistan Super League
PZA
255
QGL
137
Pakistan Super League
LQA
197
QGL
188
Pakistan Super League
KKI
182
PZA
186
Pakistan Super League
PZA
MUS
Pakistan Super League
ISL
PZA
Pakistan Super League
QGL
195
KKI
199
Pakistan Super League
LQA
200
PZA
199
Pakistan Super League
RAW
PZA
Pakistan Super League
PZA
221
ISL
151
Pakistan Super League
PZA
130
HYD
129
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
JAF
KAN
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
KAN
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
All the latest information about the cricketer Kusal Mendis is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in.
As per ChatGPT, Sri Lanka will clinch the ODI series against England with a narrow victory in the third and final match in Colombo. A first-innings total of 247 will prove enough on a slow surface, before spin bowling through the middle overs will drag England off course and secure an 18-run win.
Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis was born on 2 February 1995. He plays cricket for Sri Lanka in all formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20s. Before joining the national team, he had played just sixteen first-class matches. In November 2017, Sri Lanka Cricket named him the best ODI batsman for the 2016–17 season. At one point, he also served as captain of the Sri Lankan ODI team.
2014–2015
2016
2016–2018
2018–2020
2021
2022–2023
2023
2024–Present
Kusal Mendis has played in several top T20 leagues around the world. He has been part of popular tournaments like the Lanka Premier League, SA20, Pakistan Super League, and the Indian Premier League.
Kusal Mendis has been an active player in the Lanka Premier League since its first edition in 2020. Over the years, he has played for different teams and even captained the Dambulla Aura in 2023. In 2024, he played for the Jaffna Kings and showed strong performance in fantasy cricket games.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2020
|
Kandy Tuskers
|
Drafted for the inaugural edition
|
2021
|
Galle Gladiators
|
Selected in players’ draft
|
2022
|
Galle Gladiators
|
Signed for the third edition
|
2023
|
Dambulla Aura
|
Served as team captain; tournament held July 30 - August 20
|
2024
|
Jaffna Kings
|
Played with strong fantasy cricket ratings; team won the final by 9 wickets
In February 2023, Kusal Mendis joined the Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 cricket tournament in South Africa. He made a notable impact by scoring 80 runs off 41 balls against the Paarl Royals, earning the player of the match award as his team won by 59 runs.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2023
|
Pretoria Capitals
|
Scored 80 runs from 41 balls vs Paarl Royals; won player of the match; team won by 59 runs
As of May 2025, Kusal Mendis played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Quetta Gladiators as a wicketkeeper-batter. He scored 143 runs in five matches with a high score of 168. However, by the end of May, he left the PSL due to security concerns and moved to join the Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2025
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Played 5 matches, scored 143 runs; left due to security concerns
Kusal Mendis, a Sri Lankan professional cricketer, joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the IPL 2025 season. He moved to the IPL after leaving the Pakistan Super League due to security concerns in late May 2025.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2025
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Joined after leaving PSL over security issues
Kusal Mendis started his domestic cricket career in 2013 with Sri Lanka A in List A matches. He played his first first-class match in January 2015 for Bloomfield Cricket Club. His first T20 game was in April 2015. In 2013, he was named schoolboy cricketer of the year. He also captained the national youth team and his school team, Prince of Wales College, Moratuwa.
He played for teams like Dambulla and Galle in provincial tournaments from 2018. In the 2018 SLC T20 League, Mendis scored the most runs for Galle. In the 2019–20 Premier League Tournament, he scored 139 runs in a match against Ragama Cricket Club. In 2020, he scored his first double-century in a first-class match for Colombo Cricket Club against Nondescripts Cricket Club. He also scored 157 runs in another match against Chilaw Marians Cricket Club that ended in a draw.
Mendis keeps playing domestic cricket with matches recorded up to March 2025 in first-class and May 2025 in T20 formats.
Kusal Mendis has achieved many records and awards during his cricket career. He scored 14 international centuries, with 10 in Test matches and 5 in One Day Internationals (ODIs). His performance in domestic leagues and international matches shows strong batting skills and some unique records.
Kusal Mendis leads a life that often attracts public attention, both for his cricket achievements and personal events. His family, finances, and occasional controversies have been part of his story outside the cricket field.
In July 2020, Mendis was involved in a serious road accident in Panadura that resulted in the death of an elderly cyclist. He was arrested but later released on bail. On February 12, 2021, he married his wife in Colombo. In June 2022, the couple welcomed a baby girl.
Kusal Mendis' estimated net worth is between 1 and 3 million US dollars.
In July 2021, Mendis, along with teammates Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella, broke bio-secure bubble rules during Sri Lanka's England tour. This led to their early return home, a one-year international ban, a six-month domestic ban, and fines of 10 million Sri Lankan Rupees each. In December 2023, he broke a glass door at the Bloomfield Cricket Club pavilion after getting out for zero runs in a club match. In March 2024, while captaining an ODI against Bangladesh, Mendis was fined for verbally abusing umpires after the match. In July 2020, the fatal road accident remained a serious issue with police involvement.
Kusal Mendis has about 223,000 followers on Instagram.