Rejaur Rahman Raja

Rejaur Rahman Raja

bowler

Full name:Rejaur Rahman Raja
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Noakhali Express

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches153129
Innings253128
Overs323.4217.392.5
Balls---
Maidens5060
Runs11761102689
Wickets424830
Avg2822.9522.96
SR46.2327.1818.56
Eco3.635.067.42
BB854
4w231
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches153129
Innings23229
Not outs675
Runs2219633
Balls Faced59916152
Avg136.48.25
SR36.8959.6263.46
Fours2150
Fifties000
Sixies521
Highest39228
Hundreds000

Rejaur Rahman Raja Schedule & Results

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

221

NZ

NZ

247

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul