ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
221
NZ
247
bowler
|Full name:
|Rejaur Rahman Raja
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|31
|29
|Innings
|25
|31
|28
|Overs
|323.4
|217.3
|92.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|50
|6
|0
|Runs
|1176
|1102
|689
|Wickets
|42
|48
|30
|Avg
|28
|22.95
|22.96
|SR
|46.23
|27.18
|18.56
|Eco
|3.63
|5.06
|7.42
|BB
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|3
|1
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|31
|29
|Innings
|23
|22
|9
|Not outs
|6
|7
|5
|Runs
|221
|96
|33
|Balls Faced
|599
|161
|52
|Avg
|13
|6.4
|8.25
|SR
|36.89
|59.62
|63.46
|Fours
|21
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|1
|Highest
|39
|22
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
221
NZ
247