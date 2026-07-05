India Storms Into Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sharma Shines, Afridi Challenges, and the Race for Second Spot Heats Up
On September 24, 2025, India booked their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding win over Bangladesh.
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jaker Ali Anik
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|79
|48
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|79
|48
|Innings
|59
|66
|39
|Not outs
|11
|13
|11
|Runs
|1704
|1778
|587
|Balls Faced
|3917
|2357
|497
|Avg
|35.5
|33.54
|20.96
|SR
|43.5
|75.43
|118.1
|Fours
|167
|133
|30
|Fifties
|13
|8
|3
|Sixies
|27
|36
|28
|Highest
|92
|109
|76
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|0
If you want to know what cricket records Jaker Ali is going to set, we have collected all the relevant information about him: training plan, results of past matches and his place in the team.
On September 24, 2025, India booked their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding win over Bangladesh.