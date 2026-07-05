Jaker Ali Anik

Jaker Ali Anik

wicket keeper

Full name:Jaker Ali Anik
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Noakhali Express

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches357948
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches357948
Innings596639
Not outs111311
Runs17041778587
Balls Faced39172357497
Avg35.533.5420.96
SR43.575.43118.1
Fours16713330
Fifties1383
Sixies273628
Highest9210976
Hundreds020

Jaker Ali News

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If you want to know what cricket records Jaker Ali is going to set, we have collected all the relevant information about him: training plan, results of past matches and his place in the team.

India Storms Into Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sharma Shines, Afridi Challenges, and the Race for Second Spot Heats Up

India Storms Into Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sharma Shines, Afridi Challenges, and the Race for Second Spot Heats Up

On September 24, 2025, India booked their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding win over Bangladesh.

Jaker Ali04:58 PM, 22 September, 2025

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Jaker Ali04:51 PM, 22 September, 2025

India vs Bangladesh, Preview | Super Four Match 4 will look to dominate after big group wins

Jaker Ali05:43 PM, 19 September, 2025

Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Jaker Ali02:26 PM, 14 September, 2025

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (13 September, Abu Dhabi)

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