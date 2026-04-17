Hasan Mahmud News View all Up-to-date news about Hasan Mahmud Cricket Player is collected here with details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results, and predictions of how the upcoming cricket matches will go. Watch, BAN vs SA | Dane Piedt hit hard as Hasan Mahmud's wild throw sparks comedy of errors On a long day of a Test match, moments of fun that can provide much-needed entertainment. Such was the case in the Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Dhaka when Hasan Mahmud's wild throw ricocheted off Dane Piedt, resulting in a comical series of events amidst a run-out fumble. Hasan Mahmud BAN vs SA | Twitter reacts as Hasan Mahmud's jaffa leaves Markram bewildered and off-stump in ruins Hasan Mahmud IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Bangladesh's rough tactics as Hasan’s wild throw leaves Akash Deep injured Hasan Mahmud IND vs BAN | ‘Chennai’ lads outclass Hasan’s bowling brilliance to keep India commanding Hasan Mahmud IND vs BAN | Twitter in splits as overzealous Hasan lands on Jadeja's back before sportsman spirit takes flight

International career

Hasan Mahmud, born on October 12, 1999, is a Bangladeshi cricketer who plays as a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He made his debut for the national team in 2020 and quickly became an important player for Bangladesh across different formats. Below is a summary of his international career:

2020: Hasan Mahmud played his first T20I for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in March 2020. Though he didn't take a wicket, he bowled with control and kept the runs in check, showing his potential for the future.

2021: Hasan made his ODI debut on January 20, 2021, against the West Indies. In his first match, he impressed by taking 3 wickets for 28 runs in 6 overs. Bangladesh won the match by 6 wickets.

2022: In October 2022, Mahmud played in the ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia. He performed well during the tri-series before the tournament, where he took 4 wickets in 3 matches. In his World Cup debut against the Netherlands, he took 2 wickets, bowled a maiden over, and finished with an economy rate of 3.75. He later recorded his best T20I figures of 3 wickets for 47 runs against India.

2023: In March 2023, Mahmud took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs during the series against Ireland. He finished with figures of 5 wickets for 28 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out Ireland for just 101 runs. In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, he made his debut against the host team, India, where he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Unfortunately, Bangladesh's World Cup campaign ended in the group stage after a few losses.

2024: Mahmud made his Test debut in March 2024 against Sri Lanka. He claimed 2 wickets in his first innings, including Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. Though Bangladesh lost the match, Mahmud showed his skill.

In August and September 2024, he played an important role in Bangladesh’s historic Test series win in Pakistan. During the second Test in Rawalpindi, Mahmud took his first five-wicket haul in Tests, helping his team secure the win.

In September 2024, Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests in India. He finished with figures of 5 wickets for 83 runs, helping Bangladesh dismiss India for 376 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test series in Chennai.

Under-19 Career: In 2018, Mahmud represented Bangladesh at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. He was one of the top wicket-takers for Bangladesh, claiming 9 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 4.00. His best performance came in a match against England U-19, where he took 3 wickets and led Bangladesh to a 5-wicket win.

Leagues Participation

Hasan Mahmud has mainly participated in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he has played key roles for different teams. Below is the information about his involvement in the league.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Hasan Mahmud's journey in the Bangladesh Premier League started in the 2019-20 season. He played for Dhaka Platoon. In his first season, he didn't take any wickets in his debut match, but he finished the season with 10 wickets in 13 games, with his best performance being 4 wickets for 32 runs.

In the 2022-23 season, Mahmud switched to Rangpur Riders. He played 28 matches across the two seasons and took 30 wickets. His performances in the 2024 and 2025 seasons were also notable.

Here’s a breakdown of his BPL participation:

Season Team Matches Played Wickets Taken Best Bowling Figures Other Details 2019-20 Dhaka Platoon 13 10 4/32 Debut season, took 10 wickets in total 2022-23 Rangpur Riders 28 30 - Moved from Dhaka Platoon to Rangpur Riders, strong showings 2024 Rangpur Riders - - - Took 3 wickets for 29 runs against Rangpur Riders (Jan 26, 2024) 2025 Khulna Tigers - - - Scored 3 runs off 3 balls in match against Durbar Rajshahi (Jan 10, 2025) 2025 Khulna Tigers - 2/25 2/25 (4 overs) Took 2 wickets for 25 runs against Durbar Rajshahi (Jan 19, 2025) 2025 Khulna Tigers - - - Played in the match against Chittagong Kings (Feb 5, 2025)

Domestic career

Hasan Mahmud started his domestic career before playing internationally. He debuted for Chittagong Division in the 2017-18 National Cricket League, where he took two wickets, including the captain of Rajshahi Division, Farhad Hossain.

In the same season, he played his first List-A match for Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samiti in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Although he didn’t take any wickets in his debut match against Abahani Limited, his performances at the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup earned him a spot in the Under-23 Emerging Teams Asia Cup and the South Asian Games in 2019.

Records and achievements

Hasan Mahmud has earned several records and awards in his cricket career. Here's a look at his key achievements:

Awards:

In 2019, the Bangladesh cricket team, with Mahmud as part of the squad, won the gold medal in the men's tournament at the South Asian Games. They defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the final.

Records:

On September 19, 2024, during a Test match against India in Chennai, Mahmud set a new record for the best bowling performance in the first 10 overs of a Test match. He took three wickets and gave away fewer than 10 runs.

In the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Mahmud took 9 wickets in six matches, ranking as the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh.

In three Test matches in 2024, Mahmud took 14 wickets, averaging 25 overs per match.

In Limited Overs Matches, he has claimed 30 wickets in ODIs and 18 wickets in T20Is.

Personal life

Hasan Mahmud's personal life has gained attention from fans and the media. People are curious about his life off the field, just as they are about his cricket achievements. Here is a look at some details about his finances, family, controversies, and fan base.

Finance

Hasan Mahmud’s net worth is around $5 million. His income mainly comes from his cricket career. He is considered one of Bangladesh’s top athletes.

Family

Born in a farming family near Chattogram, Mahmud worked his way through Bangladesh’s age-group cricket system. He received praise from cricket stars like Allan Donald and Ottis Gibson. Mahmud got married in June 2023.

Cars and House

No public information is available about his cars or house.

Scandals

In one memorable moment during a match against South Africa, Hasan Mahmud tried a direct hit, but the ball hit the non-striker’s stumps, leading to a viral moment.

In another incident, Mahmud showed disrespect to Mohammad Rizwan during the second Test in 2024, giving him an aggressive send-off.

Fans

Mahmud’s performance in the first Test against India in 2024 was widely praised. He took three wickets in the first session, and fans celebrated his efforts on social media. Many on Twitter and sportskeeda.com commended his bowling. He has about 70k followers on Instagram.