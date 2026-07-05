Michael Granger
batsman
|Full name:
|Michael Granger
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Overs
|23.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|89
|4
|Wickets
|6
|0
|Avg
|14.83
|0
|SR
|23
|0
|Eco
|3.86
|4
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|0
|1
|SR
|0
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0