Michael Granger

Michael Granger

batsman

Full name:Michael Granger
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings31
Overs23.01.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs894
Wickets60
Avg14.830
SR230
Eco3.864
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs01
Balls Faced33
Avg01
SR033.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest01
Hundreds00

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