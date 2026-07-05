Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Joyce
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings10
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs90
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco30
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings11
Not outs01
Runs56
Balls Faced1812
Avg50
SR27.7750
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest56
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kruger, Brandon

Kruger, Brandon

Frost, Alistair

Frost, Alistair

Frost, Mike

Frost, Mike

Granger, Michael

Granger, Michael

McCarthy, Liam

McCarthy, Liam

Hald, Oliver

Hald, Oliver

Tector, Harry

Tector, Harry

Moor, Peter

Moor, Peter

Karunakaran, Ryan

Karunakaran, Ryan

Egerton, Cian

Egerton, Cian