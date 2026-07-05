Ryan Joyce
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan Joyce
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|9
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|5
|6
|Balls Faced
|18
|12
|Avg
|5
|0
|SR
|27.77
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0