Michael Tawanda Chinouya
bowler
|Full name:
|Michael Tawanda Chinouya
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|96
|90
|42
|Innings
|3
|2
|157
|87
|41
|Overs
|57.0
|11.0
|2183.1
|627.2
|135.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|521
|46
|0
|Runs
|188
|50
|6524
|3110
|1092
|Wickets
|3
|1
|241
|104
|41
|Avg
|62.66
|50
|27.07
|29.9
|26.63
|SR
|114
|66
|54.35
|36.19
|19.8
|Eco
|3.29
|4.54
|2.98
|4.95
|8.06
|BB
|2
|1
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|10
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|96
|90
|42
|Innings
|4
|2
|134
|49
|16
|Not outs
|2
|1
|53
|24
|11
|Runs
|1
|6
|424
|153
|34
|Balls Faced
|34
|8
|1655
|341
|55
|Avg
|0.5
|6
|5.23
|6.12
|6.8
|SR
|2.94
|75
|25.61
|44.86
|61.81
|Fours
|0
|1
|51
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Highest
|1
|6
|40
|19
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0