Michael Tawanda Chinouya

Michael Tawanda Chinouya

bowler

Full name:Michael Tawanda Chinouya
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches22969042
Innings321578741
Overs57.011.02183.1627.2135.2
Balls-----
Maidens140521460
Runs18850652431101092
Wickets3124110441
Avg62.665027.0729.926.63
SR1146654.3536.1919.8
Eco3.294.542.984.958.06
BB211054
4w001012
5w00710
10w00100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches22969042
Innings421344916
Not outs21532411
Runs1642415334
Balls Faced348165534155
Avg0.565.236.126.8
SR2.947525.6144.8661.81
Fours015192
Fifties00000
Sixies00132
Highest16401917
Hundreds00000

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