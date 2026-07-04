Christophe Masike
bowler
|Full name:
|Christophe Masike
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|55
|98
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|55
|98
|SR
|84
|54
|Eco
|3.92
|10.88
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|32
|114
|Balls Faced
|50
|83
|Avg
|32
|19
|SR
|64
|137.34
|Fours
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|9
|Highest
|30
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0