Christophe Masike

Christophe Masike

bowler

Full name:Christophe Masike
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2023 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings25
Overs14.09.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs5598
Wickets11
Avg5598
SR8454
Eco3.9210.88
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings26
Not outs10
Runs32114
Balls Faced5083
Avg3219
SR64137.34
Fours34
Fifties00
Sixies29
Highest3042
Hundreds00

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