Manson Chikowero
bowler
|Full name:
|Manson Chikowero
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|4
|Innings
|6
|6
|4
|Overs
|84.0
|40.5
|11.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|1
|1
|Runs
|316
|243
|88
|Wickets
|8
|8
|5
|Avg
|39.5
|30.37
|17.6
|SR
|63
|30.62
|14
|Eco
|3.76
|5.95
|7.54
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|4
|Innings
|8
|5
|2
|Not outs
|3
|0
|1
|Runs
|11
|11
|4
|Balls Faced
|69
|32
|5
|Avg
|2.2
|2.2
|4
|SR
|15.94
|34.37
|80
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|6
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0