Manson Chikowero

Manson Chikowero

bowler

Full name:Manson Chikowero
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches564
Innings664
Overs84.040.511.4
Balls---
Maidens1411
Runs31624388
Wickets885
Avg39.530.3717.6
SR6330.6214
Eco3.765.957.54
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches564
Innings852
Not outs301
Runs11114
Balls Faced69325
Avg2.22.24
SR15.9434.3780
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest864
Hundreds000

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