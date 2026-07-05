Michiel Daniel du Preez

Michiel Daniel du Preez

wicket keeper

Full name:Michiel Daniel du Preez
Nationality:Namibia

Teams

2023 Teams

Fish River Eagles

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches33251712
Innings001030
Overs0032.08.00
Balls-----
Maidens00200
Runs00143360
Wickets00100
Avg0014300
SR0019200
Eco004.464.50
BB00100
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches33251712
Innings3248179
Not outs02203
Runs1462623265250
Balls Faced44581709430210
Avg4.66013.5415.5841.66
SR31.81106.8936.4561.62119.04
Fours05681420
Fifties00412
Sixies01889
Highest533625172
Hundreds00000

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