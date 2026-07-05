Michiel Daniel du Preez
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Michiel Daniel du Preez
|Nationality:
|Namibia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|25
|17
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|10
|3
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|32.0
|8.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|143
|36
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|143
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|192
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|4.46
|4.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|25
|17
|12
|Innings
|3
|2
|48
|17
|9
|Not outs
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Runs
|14
|62
|623
|265
|250
|Balls Faced
|44
|58
|1709
|430
|210
|Avg
|4.66
|0
|13.54
|15.58
|41.66
|SR
|31.81
|106.89
|36.45
|61.62
|119.04
|Fours
|0
|5
|68
|14
|20
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|8
|8
|9
|Highest
|5
|33
|62
|51
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0