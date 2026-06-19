ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia

Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in their second Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Bas de Leede’s all-round performance, with two wickets and an unbeaten half-century, saw the Dutch restrict their opponents to 156/8 before chasing the total down in just 18 overs.