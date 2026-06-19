T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
|Country:
|Namibia
|Country Code:
|NAM
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches Played
|4
|Won
|0
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|4
|No result
|0
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Meet the Namibia Cricket Team, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, what helps them win, and how they cope with defeat.
Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in their second Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Bas de Leede’s all-round performance, with two wickets and an unbeaten half-century, saw the Dutch restrict their opponents to 156/8 before chasing the total down in just 18 overs.