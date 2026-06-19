Namibia

Namibia

Country:Namibia
Country Code:NAM
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Alexander Busing-Volschenk

Namibia

Ben Shikongo

Namibia

Bernard Martinus Scholtz

Namibia

David Wiese

Namibia

Dylan Otto Leicher

Namibia

Jack Thomas Brassell

Namibia

Jan Balt

Namibia

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Namibia

Jan Nicolaas Frylinck

Namibia

Jan-Izak de Villiers

Namibia

Jean-Pierre Kotze

Namibia

Johannes Jonathan Smit

Namibia

Liam Basson

Louren Steenkamp

South Africa

Malan Binneman Kruger

Namibia

Max Heingo

Namibia

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia

Michael Van Lingen

Namibia

Niko Davin

Namibia

Peter-Daniel Blignaut

Namibia

Ruben Trumpelmann

Namibia

Shaun Fouche

Namibia

Tangeni Lungameni

Namibia

Waldo Smith

Willem Pieter Myburgh

South africa

Zacheo Rudolf Jansen Van Vuuren

Namibia

Zane Edward Green

Namibia

Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026

Matches Played4
Won0
Drawn0
Lost4
No result0

Namibia Team Schedule & Results

Namibia Cricket Team News

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Meet the Namibia Cricket Team, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, what helps them win, and how they cope with defeat.

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia

Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in their second Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday. Bas de Leede’s all-round performance, with two wickets and an unbeaten half-century, saw the Dutch restrict their opponents to 156/8 before chasing the total down in just 18 overs.

Namibia Cricket Team01:30 PM, 10 February, 2026

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter feels for Trumpelmann who ends at receiving end of horrific mixup

Namibia Cricket Team09:35 PM, 09 February, 2026

AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

Namibia Cricket Team06:59 PM, 10 October, 2025

AI Simulation, NAM vs SA | Namibia stun South Africa with thrilling four-run win in one-off T20I

Another teams

Australia

Australia

Tata

Tata

Netherlands

Netherlands

Sweden

Sweden

Garden Route Badgers

Garden Route Badgers

Marsa

Marsa

Victoria Lions

Victoria Lions

Bugibba Blasters

Bugibba Blasters

Limpopo

Limpopo

Swieqi United

Swieqi United