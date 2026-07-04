Minod Banuka Ranasinghe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Minod Banuka Ranasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|5
|78
|100
|90
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|3.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|5
|78
|100
|90
|Innings
|2
|6
|4
|129
|92
|83
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6
|9
|Runs
|6
|140
|64
|5481
|2531
|1557
|Balls Faced
|17
|194
|66
|7693
|3028
|1303
|Avg
|3
|23.33
|16
|46.05
|29.43
|21.04
|SR
|35.29
|72.16
|96.96
|71.24
|83.58
|119.49
|Fours
|1
|13
|7
|606
|243
|133
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|23
|14
|9
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|103
|49
|56
|Highest
|5
|36
|36
|342
|119
|85
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3
|0