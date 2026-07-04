Minod Banuka Ranasinghe

Minod Banuka Ranasinghe

wicket keeper

Full name:Minod Banuka Ranasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo CC

Dambulla Nsl

Galle Gallants

Kent Lanka

Sri Lanka A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1657810090
Innings000210
Overs0002.02.00
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000570
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0002.53.50
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1657810090
Innings2641299283
Not outs0001069
Runs614064548125311557
Balls Faced1719466769330281303
Avg323.331646.0529.4321.04
SR35.2972.1696.9671.2483.58119.49
Fours1137606243133
Fifties00023149
Sixies0201034956
Highest5363634211985
Hundreds0001630

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