Mofijul Islam Robin
batsman
|Full name:
|Mofijul Islam Robin
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|5
|Innings
|6
|5
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|65
|103
|Balls Faced
|188
|109
|Avg
|10.83
|34.33
|SR
|34.57
|94.49
|Fours
|6
|9
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|4
|Highest
|32
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0