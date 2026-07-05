Mofijul Islam Robin

Mofijul Islam Robin

batsman

Full name:Mofijul Islam Robin
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches35
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches35
Innings65
Not outs02
Runs65103
Balls Faced188109
Avg10.8334.33
SR34.5794.49
Fours69
Fifties01
Sixies14
Highest3269
Hundreds00

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