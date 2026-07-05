Mohamed Omary
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohamed Omary
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|135
|135
|Balls Faced
|139
|139
|Avg
|16.87
|16.87
|SR
|97.12
|97.12
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0