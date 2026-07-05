Mohamed Omary

Mohamed Omary

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohamed Omary
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2024 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs135135
Balls Faced139139
Avg16.8716.87
SR97.1297.12
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest4646
Hundreds00

Another Players

Singh, Jittin

Singh, Jittin

Patwa, Abhik

Patwa, Abhik

Jabiri, Abdallah Juma

Jabiri, Abdallah Juma

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Mbaki, Mohammedi Simba

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Thakor, SanjayKumar

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice

Nkanya, Yalinde Maurice

Basha, Shaik

Basha, Shaik

Bakrania, Laksh Snehal

Bakrania, Laksh Snehal

Nyambo, Johnson

Nyambo, Johnson

Kimote, Ally

Kimote, Ally