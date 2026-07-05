Mohamed Tasamul Haque

Mohamed Tasamul Haque

batsman

Full name:Mohamed Tasamul Haque
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches836911
Innings53114
Overs227.434.011.0
Balls---
Maidens3210
Runs90816560
Wickets1895
Avg50.4418.3312
SR75.8822.6613.2
Eco3.984.855.45
BB533
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches836911
Innings1406511
Not outs2181
Runs46491770248
Balls Faced105632636250
Avg39.0631.0524.8
SR44.0167.1499.2
Fours51215126
Fifties2242
Sixies25174
Highest13512665
Hundreds1330

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