Mohamed Tasamul Haque
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohamed Tasamul Haque
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|69
|11
|Innings
|53
|11
|4
|Overs
|227.4
|34.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|1
|0
|Runs
|908
|165
|60
|Wickets
|18
|9
|5
|Avg
|50.44
|18.33
|12
|SR
|75.88
|22.66
|13.2
|Eco
|3.98
|4.85
|5.45
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|69
|11
|Innings
|140
|65
|11
|Not outs
|21
|8
|1
|Runs
|4649
|1770
|248
|Balls Faced
|10563
|2636
|250
|Avg
|39.06
|31.05
|24.8
|SR
|44.01
|67.14
|99.2
|Fours
|512
|151
|26
|Fifties
|22
|4
|2
|Sixies
|25
|17
|4
|Highest
|135
|126
|65
|Hundreds
|13
|3
|0