Mohammad Aadil Alam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Aadil Alam
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|6
|8
|Innings
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Overs
|44.0
|15.0
|44.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|166
|90
|166
|90
|Wickets
|6
|5
|6
|5
|Avg
|27.66
|18
|27.66
|18
|SR
|44
|18
|44
|18
|Eco
|3.77
|6
|3.77
|6
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|6
|8
|Innings
|5
|8
|5
|8
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|70
|110
|70
|110
|Balls Faced
|77
|77
|77
|77
|Avg
|17.5
|15.71
|17.5
|15.71
|SR
|90.9
|142.85
|90.9
|142.85
|Fours
|6
|5
|6
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Highest
|36
|31
|36
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0