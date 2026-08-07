Mohammad Aadil Alam

Mohammad Aadil Alam

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Aadil Alam
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches6868
Innings6767
Overs44.015.044.015.0
Balls----
Maidens5050
Runs1669016690
Wickets6565
Avg27.661827.6618
SR44184418
Eco3.7763.776
BB3232
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches6868
Innings5858
Not outs1111
Runs7011070110
Balls Faced77777777
Avg17.515.7117.515.71
SR90.9142.8590.9142.85
Fours6565
Fifties0000
Sixies3737
Highest36313631
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Desai, Mrugng Monty

Desai, Mrugng Monty

Dhami, Hemanta

Dhami, Hemanta

Chand, Aakash

Chand, Aakash

Jora, Sundeep

Jora, Sundeep

Dhakal, Mousom

Dhakal, Mousom

Kami, Sompal

Kami, Sompal

Lamichhane, Sandeep

Lamichhane, Sandeep

GC, Pratish

GC, Pratish

Singh Airee, Kamal

Singh Airee, Kamal

Yadav, Bibek Kumar

Yadav, Bibek Kumar