Mohammad Amin

Mohammad Amin

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Amin
Nationality:Kuwait
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1818
Wickets11
Avg1818
SR1212
Eco99
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs9393
Balls Faced9292
Avg23.2523.25
SR101.08101.08
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3232
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmed, Mirza

Ahmed, Mirza

Sheeli, Diju

Sheeli, Diju

Lathif, Nimish

Lathif, Nimish

Kumar, Parvinder

Kumar, Parvinder

Monib, Sayed

Monib, Sayed

Idrees, Adnan

Idrees, Adnan

Nawfer, Aslam

Nawfer, Aslam

Ahmed, Ilyas

Ahmed, Ilyas

Aslam, Mohommed

Aslam, Mohommed

Quddus, Shahrukh

Quddus, Shahrukh