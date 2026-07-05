Mohammad Amin
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Amin
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|18
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|93
|93
|Balls Faced
|92
|92
|Avg
|23.25
|23.25
|SR
|101.08
|101.08
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0